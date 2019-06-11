Here’s how to watch the SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg online

How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel SpaceX released a blooper reel on Thursday, September 14, of its Falcon 9 rocket failing to land during testing. The rocket, designed to separate and send one stage back to Earth after launch, has made 16 successful landings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK SpaceX released a blooper reel on Thursday, September 14, of its Falcon 9 rocket failing to land during testing. The rocket, designed to separate and send one stage back to Earth after launch, has made 16 successful landings.

Today’s the day.

After several months of delays and rescheduling, SpaceX is expected to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday.

The rocket will carry satellites for the Canadian Space Agency’s RadarSat Constellation mission.

Vandenberg Air Force officials have confirmed the launch window for early Wednesday morning, and cautioned that residents in nearby counties — including San Luis Obispo County — might hear a sonic boom as the re-usable SpaceX rocket returns to the landing pad after launch.

The launch time could change based on weather.

Base forecasters are calling for patchy fog in the morning, with visibility at about three to four miles, according to a Facebook post from the 30th Space Wing, which manages the launch.

A live webcast of the event is available at www.spacex.com/webcast, starting 15 minutes before the launch.

Updates on the launch can also be found on the 30th Space Wing Facebook page.

This story will be updated as the launch occurs, so keep checking back for more info.