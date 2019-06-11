Local

Are you a first-time homebuyer in SLO County? Tell us how you did it

If you’ve bought a house in San Luis Obispo County during the past five years, you likely know it’s not easy.

The median price of a single-family home in San Luis Obispo was between $650,000 and $669,200 in April, according to Zillow and the California Association of Realtors (CAR).

Most households couldn’t afford a $602,000 house, which requires an annual salary of $126,680, according to a CAR report.

If you’ve managed to beat the odds and become a first-time homebuyer in the past five years, we want to know how you did it.

Fill out this survey and tell us your story (it’s also below - scroll down) — we may contact you for a future article on how people are making it work in this highly competitive housing market.

You may also reach out to Tribune reporter Lindsey Holden at lholden@thetribunenews.com or 805-781-7939.

Lindsey Holden

Lindsey Holden writes about housing, immigration and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She also covers northern San Luis Obispo County city governments and school districts. Lindsey joined The Tribune in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. She’s a native Californian raised in the Midwest and is a proud graduate of two Chicago schools: DePaul University and Northwestern University.

