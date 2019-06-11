Are you a first-time homebuyer in SLO County? Tell us how you did it

How to buy a home in 10 basic steps Need an easy guide to buy a house? Here's simple step-by-step checklist to help you through the process. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Need an easy guide to buy a house? Here's simple step-by-step checklist to help you through the process.

If you’ve bought a house in San Luis Obispo County during the past five years, you likely know it’s not easy.

The median price of a single-family home in San Luis Obispo was between $650,000 and $669,200 in April, according to Zillow and the California Association of Realtors (CAR).

Most households couldn’t afford a $602,000 house, which requires an annual salary of $126,680, according to a CAR report.

If you’ve managed to beat the odds and become a first-time homebuyer in the past five years, we want to know how you did it.

Fill out this survey and tell us your story (it’s also below - scroll down) — we may contact you for a future article on how people are making it work in this highly competitive housing market.

You may also reach out to Tribune reporter Lindsey Holden at lholden@thetribunenews.com or 805-781-7939.

