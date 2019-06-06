Could you live like this? New look inside Paso apartments is even worse than the first

See the squalid conditions inside this Paso Robles apartment Tenants in Paso Robles, California, are suing their landlord, claiming they've been subjected to poor living conditions for years. Here's a look inside one apartment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tenants in Paso Robles, California, are suing their landlord, claiming they've been subjected to poor living conditions for years. Here's a look inside one apartment.

Tenants suing their landlord over poor conditions at a Paso Robles apartment complex have been living with rampant bedbugs, walls covered with mold and holes in their ceilings.

If a tour of additional units on Thursday is any evidence, those conditions have not improved.

Francisco Ramirez, a three-year tenant of the Grand View Apartments and president of the local Hispanic Business Association, on Thursday showed The Tribune and other local media outlets around the complex.

“I think somebody’s got to speak out for the rest of my neighbors,” Ramirez said when asked why he felt comfortable talking publicly about his living conditions.

The apartments reporters were given permission to view had an array of problems, including cockroach and bedbug infestations, constantly running faucets, ceiling holes, walls coated in black mold and unsafe stoves.

In one unit, the bedbug infestation was so bad, splotches of rusty red blood were visible on the wall where residents had smashed the insects.

A bedroom in another unit was almost completely covered with black mold, creating a musty smell and making the air difficult to breathe.

One resident — tired of seeing cockroaches and bedbugs, even after constant cleaning — keeps her clothes in suitcases and a storage unit.

Tenants at the 54-unit complex that houses at least 200 residents on Spring Street filed a lawsuit against their landlords on May 7 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The lawsuit names only a few tenants, but it covers all Grand View residents. The renters are being represented by the San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation and the Hutkin Law Firm.

On May 24, Judge Ginger Garrett issued an order that forbids the landlords from collecting rent until the court allows it, due to the conditions of the apartments.

Mold on the walls

A Grand View tenant’s walls are covered in black mold. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

A Grand View tenant’s bedroom walls are covered in black mold. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

A Grand View tenant’s bathroom walls are covered with black mold. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

Mold covers the walls and floor of a Grand View resident’s bedroom. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

A bed in a Grand View tenant’s apartment has mold growing near the bottom. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

Bedbugs and cockroaches

A Grand View tenant’s wall shows splotches of rusty red blood where bed bugs were smashed. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

Cockroach droppings in a Grand View tenant’s kitchen cabinet. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

Broken windows, leaky faucets, ripped floors and unsafe stoves

A broken bedroom window in a Grand View Apartments resident’s unit. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

A kitchen faucet will not completely shut off and runs constantly in one Grand View Apartments resident’s unit. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

A ripped linoleum floor patched with duct tape in one resident’s unit at the Grand View Apartments complex in Paso Robles. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

Ceiling holes

A large hole caused by a leak in a Grand View Apartments resident’s bedroom ceiling. The resident claims she and her husband alerted property management, but they have yet to fix it. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

A bedroom ceiling hole a resident’s husband repaired in a unit at the Grand View Apartments complex in Paso Robles. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com