Thousands flock to Pismo Beach for the annual Classic Car Show

Thousands of classic car fans flocked to Pismo Beach, California, on Saturday for the 34th annual Pismo Beach Classic Car Show. It features more than 850 classic cars and street rods and runs through Sunday.

Visitors flocked to South County over the weekend for the 34th annual Pismo Beach Classic Car Show.

The annual tradition features more than 850 classic cars and street rods on display. The show, which kicked off Friday, runs through Sunday on downtown streets.





Cars are judged on attention to detail, interior, engine compartment, undercarriage and more, in addition to a special “Gold Class” limited to the overall top 10 best. Saturday night’s activities were highlighted by a sunset cruise through downtown.