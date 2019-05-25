Head-on crash on Highway 41 sends multiple people to the hospital

A Paso Robles man was found dead Thursday.

A head-on collision late Friday night closed Highway 41 for several hours and sent multiple people to the hospital with injuries.

At approximately 10:21 p..m. the Atascadero police and fire departments were dispatched to a traffic collision in the area of 13550 Highway 41, according to a Atascadero police news released issued Saturday morning.

The first units on the scene reportedly found that two vehicles had crashed head on and all occupants had suffered injuries. One of the drivers had to be pulled from their vehicle and sustained moderate to major injuries.

The injured people were transported by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

The highway was closed to traffic for about 3 and a half hours following the crash, which is still under investigation by Atascadero police.