SLO celebrates Memorial Day with a somber ceremony and flyover

San Luis Obispo observes 2019 Memorial Day San Luis Obispo carried out a tradition that began 100 years ago with Civil War veterans honoring their fallen comrades. Memorial Day observance was held at San Luis Cemetery and Mausoleum and Memorial Gardens in San Luis Obispo California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo carried out a tradition that began 100 years ago with Civil War veterans honoring their fallen comrades. Memorial Day observance was held at San Luis Cemetery and Mausoleum and Memorial Gardens in San Luis Obispo California.

A century ago, Civil War veterans first gathered in San Luis Obispo to memorialize their fallen fellow veterans. More than 100 people gathered Monday to observe Memorial Day at the San Luis Cemetery Mausoleum and Memorial Gardens.

Monday’s ceremony, hosted by American Legion San Luis Obispo Post 66, included prayers, poetry, songs and a recitation of the “Gettysburg Address” by Stewart Jenkins, who was dressed as Abraham Lincoln.

Flag ceremonies were conducted by Boy Scout Troops 6 and 322.

The Central Coast U.S. Naval Sea Cadets presented the flag and placed a floral wreath.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Historic military aircraft performed a flyover, one of eight at various Memorial Day ceremonies around San Luis Obispo County. The flyovers were organized by Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.