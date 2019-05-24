Here’s a roundup of Memorial Day ceremonies taking place in SLO County

Memorial Day honors lives lost A Memorial Day program at the Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park honors lives lost serving our country. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Memorial Day program at the Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park honors lives lost serving our country.

Here’s a list of Memorial Day events happening in San Luis Obispo County on Monday. All ceremonies are free to attend.

SLO County

Historic military aircraft will perform flyovers during Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the county. The flyovers are organized by Estrella Warbirds Museum of Paso Robles.

The flyover schedule is:

11 a.m., Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive

11:04 a.m., Templeton District Cemetery, 100 Templeton Road

11:12 a.m., Santa Margarita Cemetery, 606 E. Pozo Road





11:25 a.m., San Luis Cemetery, 2890 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

11:30 a.m., Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road

Noon, Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, 9029 Morro Road, Atascadero

12:45 p.m., Avila Beach Golf Course, 6464 Ana Bay Drive

4 p.m., Cayucos Pier

Atascadero

Noon ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, Atascadero Lake Park. Music and a community barbecue will follow.





Cambria

11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. The ceremony will feature keynote speaker Greg Sanders, former director of the Cambria Community Services District who helped develop the Cambria Veterans Memorial display, the San Luis Obispo Veterans Court and the Central Coast Honor Flight. A barbecue will follow.

Cayucos

2 p.m. at the Cayucos Pier. The service is held in memory of military veterans and those lost at sea.

Los Osos

10:30 a.m. at Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road.

Paso Robles

11 a.m. ceremony at the Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive. An introduction will precede the ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony includes a guest speaker and patriotic music by the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division Band. The cemetery will provide coffee, lemonade and cookies, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home will provide a hot dog lunch.

Pismo Beach

11 a.m. Monday at the Pismo Beach Pier Promenade. The event will feature guest speakers and is presented by the Pismo Beach Conference & Visitors Bureau. More information can be found by calling 805-773-7034.

San Luis Obispo

11 a.m. ceremony at San Luis Cemetery, 2890 South Higuera St. There will be an introductory portion at 10:30 a.m. The program, sponsored by American Legion Post 66, will include a flag raising by local Sea Cadets, patriotic music including an a cappella quartet from the Pacific Horizon Chorus, and a recitation of the Gettysburg Address by local attorney Stew Jenkins who will portray Abraham Lincoln. Boy Scout Troop 322 will also present a historical tribute to the flag.

Templeton

10:57 a.m. ceremony at Templeton District Cemetery, 100 Templeton Cemetery Road, beginning with the Order of Arms, followed by the Estrella Warbirds flyover at 11:04 a.m. The ceremony will begin after the flyover.