$1 movies are coming to 2 Central Coast theaters this summer

“Paddington 2” is one of the movies that will screen as part of a summer promotion at local Regal movie theaters this summer. Warner Bros. Pictures

Looking for a good deal on movies this summer? Regal Cinemas has you covered.

The movie theater chain is running a promotion, called the Summer Movie Express, where participating locations will show two family-friendly movies on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. throughout the summer.

Admission to those movies will cost just $1.

Participating locations include Regal’s Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria theaters.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The promotion lasts from June 11 through September 4, according to the chain. The movie lineup this summer includes “Despicable Me,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Paddington 2” and “The LEGO Movie.”

For a complete list of films and their showtimes, visit Regal’s website.

A portion of the proceeds from the promotion will go to the Will Rogers Institute, which promotes and supports research on cardiopulmonary diseases, public education and provides neonatal ventilators for hospitals.