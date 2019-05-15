Two-year-old boy missing in Santa Maria has been found, police say

Police are asking for help finding two-year-old Robert David Laverdure Jr.

A missing two-year-old boy and his mother have been found, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police notified the public of the boy’s disappearance late Tuesday night.

The boy’s father brought him to Santa Maria from Arizona to visit his mother, 24-year-old Catrina Gonzalez, police said in the release.

According to police, Gonzalez left with the boy in a white Chevy Colorado truck with a white truck bed cover. She did not have the father’s permission to take the child, police said.

The boy, Robert David Laverdure Jr., and his mother were found Wednesday in Santa Maria, police said. The boy was unharmed, and his mother was arrested on a probation violation, according to police.