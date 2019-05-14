Peace Officer Memorial in Pismo Beach pays tribute to 8 fallen officers

Pismo Beach hosts annual Peace Officer Memorial Service Pismo Beach hosted the annual Peace Officer Memorial Service. The eight California officers who died in the line of duty over the last 12 months were remembered in a solemn ceremony held at the pier. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pismo Beach hosted the annual Peace Officer Memorial Service. The eight California officers who died in the line of duty over the last 12 months were remembered in a solemn ceremony held at the pier.

About 150 people turned out Tuesday morning for San Luis Obispo County’s annual Peace Officer Memorial Service at the Pismo Beach Pier.

The memorial paid tribute to the eight officers who died in the line of duty in California from May 2018 to the present.

Among them were Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ronald Helus, who died in the mass shooting on Nov. 7, at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, and Davis Police Department Officer Natalie Corona, the 22-year-old rookie cop gunned down while responding to a traffic collision on Jan. 10.

The others honored were CHP Officer Kirk Griess, Sacramento sheriff’s Dep. Mark Stasyuk, Gardena Officer Toshio Hirai, Stanislaus County sheriff’s Dep. Tony Hinostroza III, Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh and CHP Sgt. Steve Licon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The service included a CHP flyover, a 21-gun salute by the All-Agency Honor Guard, and the song “Hallelujah” performed by Pismo Beach Officer William Anderson.