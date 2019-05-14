Local
Peace Officer Memorial in Pismo Beach pays tribute to 8 fallen officers
About 150 people turned out Tuesday morning for San Luis Obispo County’s annual Peace Officer Memorial Service at the Pismo Beach Pier.
The memorial paid tribute to the eight officers who died in the line of duty in California from May 2018 to the present.
Among them were Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ronald Helus, who died in the mass shooting on Nov. 7, at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, and Davis Police Department Officer Natalie Corona, the 22-year-old rookie cop gunned down while responding to a traffic collision on Jan. 10.
The others honored were CHP Officer Kirk Griess, Sacramento sheriff’s Dep. Mark Stasyuk, Gardena Officer Toshio Hirai, Stanislaus County sheriff’s Dep. Tony Hinostroza III, Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh and CHP Sgt. Steve Licon.
The service included a CHP flyover, a 21-gun salute by the All-Agency Honor Guard, and the song “Hallelujah” performed by Pismo Beach Officer William Anderson.
