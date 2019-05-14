Tour of California: SLO County road closures and traffic delays

Watch the 2017 Amgen Tour of California’s Stage 3 from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay The 12th annual Amgen Tour of California men’s bicycle race returned to San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Here are highlights of Stage 3 from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 12th annual Amgen Tour of California men’s bicycle race returned to San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Here are highlights of Stage 3 from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay.

The 14th annual Amgen Tour of California bicycle race returns to San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday and Thursday, for the fourth and fifth stages out of seven throughout the state.

The fourth stage will conclude in Morro Bay for the third time after beginning at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County and winding its way 133 miles down Highway 1 in Big Sur, passing through San Simeon and Cambria. The stage starts at 10:05 a.m. and is expected to finish in Morro Bay at about 3:45 p.m.

The fifth stage will begin in Pismo Beach the following day, continuing down Highway 1 and crossing to Highway 154 before ending in Ventura after another 138 miles. The stage is expected to start at 10 a.m. See the maps below for the full routes of the two stages.

Here’s a look at the road closures along the routes for each day. Roads are expected to reopen as the tour passes.

Stage 4

North Coast (San Simeon/Cambria): The race will pass through the area on Highway 1 sometime after 2 p.m., with officers stopping traffic for about 30 minutes. According to CHP Sgt. Dave Reed, who is supervising law enforcement and more for the race’s stages 4 and 5, officers will be at stop-lit crossings and other major intersections for several hours, directing and restricting traffic across the roadway as needed as the pelaton approaches.

Reed estimated that, depending on the speed of the race, weather and other factors, the riders would arrive at San Simeon’s Vista del Mar between 2 and 3:10 p.m., meaning North Coast traffic could be restricted any time from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Traffic will be allowed to cross Highway 1 or travel south until the racers are within several miles.

Cayucos/Morro Bay: Riders will pass through Cayucos on Highway 1, swing into Morro Bay on South Bay Boulevard and travel down Park View Drive, eventually turning on to Main Street. After turning on Marina Street, the race will turn on to the Embarcadero before finishing on Harbor Street at around 3:45 p.m.

Stage 5

Pismo Beach/Grover Beach/Oceano: The fifth stage on Thursday will begin at 10 a.m. on Pomeroy Avenue, quickly turning onto Highway 1, before passing through Grover Beach and Oceano. The race will turn right on to South Halcyon before again turning on to Highway 1 to pass through Guadalupe.

Streets should reopen immediately following the race procession.

Anybody who has concerns about the timing or accessibility can call the non-emergency CHP dispatch number at 805-593-3333. There’s also a free, GPS-informed Tour Tracker app by which the officials, officers and members of the public can, in real time, determine exactly where the pelaton is. For details and to download the app, go to www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/watchattend/app-info .