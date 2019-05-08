Local
Cal Poly students grew thousands of succulent plants for a mega-sale this weekend
Thousands of colorful succulent plants on sale at Cal Poly
Cal Poly students will be selling more than 100 varieties of succulents — a total of 4,000 plants — at its two-day Succulentopia sale this weekend.
“Succulentopia is the perfect example of a ‘Learn by doing’ experience,” student Karianna Rydberg said in a news release. “We have an incredible student succulent crew that handles every aspect of the growing process, including propagation, fertilization and pest management.”
The student-run project, which was held for the first time last spring, is run by five students and offers a variety of plant sizes: 4-inch pots for $4.50, 4.5-inch pots for $5.50, 6-inch succulent garden for $12.50, 8-inch succulent garden for $25, and other large plants priced accordingly.
The sale will be held at the Horticulture Unit near the Poly Plant Shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Comments