Woman pulled from vehicle after crashing into tree in Atascadero

A woman was seriously injured and had to be extricated after the car she was in crashed into a tree on Highway 41 near Los Altos Road

A woman was seriously injured and had to be extricated from her vehicle after it crashed into a tree on Highway 41 West near Los Altos Road on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Atascadero Fire Department.

First responders had to remove the vehicle’s roof with hydraulic cutters in order to get the woman out, the fire department said. The crash happened just before 3 p.m.

The woman was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Additional information was not immediately available.