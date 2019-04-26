Crash involving school bus, pickup truck slows Highway 101 traffic in SLO

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Update: 5 p.m.

Both lanes of Highway 101 near Los Osos Valley Road are now open following a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page.

Original story:

A school bus, a pickup truck and another vehicle were involved in a Friday afternoon collision on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.

The collision occurred about 4:11 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near the Los Osos Valley Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page.

The incident caused at least one injury, but the person was not on board the school bus, according to scanner traffic.

Live video of the Los Osos Valley Road intersection captured by a Caltrans camera showed traffic slowing on northbound Highway 101.

Video from a Marsh Street Caltrans camera showed traffic backed up on the southbound side as well.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.