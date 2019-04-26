A Paso Robles golf course is up for sale. It can be yours for $4.2 million

Fly over this Paso Robles golf course on the market for $4.24 million Hunter Ranch Golf Course off Highway 46 East in Paso Robles is up for sale after 25 years in business. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hunter Ranch Golf Course off Highway 46 East in Paso Robles is up for sale after 25 years in business.

A 25-year-old Paso Robles golf course is up for sale as its longtime owner shifts his focus to a new venture across the street.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course, located off Highway 46 East, is on the market for $4.2 million, said David Crabtree of Home and Ranch Sotheby’s International Realty, who listed the property.

Ken Hunter III is the majority shareholder of the 18-hole, 210-acre course, which his father, Ken Hunter Jr., developed in the 1990s. Hunter Ranch opened in March 1994, according to archived Telegram-Tribune stories.

Ken Hunter III heads several oil companies, including Vaquero Energy. The family also owned the Casmalia toxic waste dump, which is now an Environmental Protection Agency-designated superfund site.

Hunter has been planning Sensorio — an art and garden attraction on Highway 46 East near Airport and Dry Creek roads — for about five years. The first phase, a Field of Light art display, will open in May.

SHARE COPY LINK Field of Light, a solar art installation, will open on the site of Sensorio, a garden and art attraction in Paso Robles, California. The Bruce Munro display will open on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East.

Hunter confirmed the sale of Hunter Ranch to The Tribune but declined to elaborate further, but directing questions to Crabtree.

Crabtree said Hunter wants to sell the golf course to someone with fresh ideas who can take it to the next level. Hunter’s passion is currently devoted to Sensorio, he said.

“Now, he’s taking some of his personal holdings a different direction,” Crabtree said.

Hunter isn’t selling the golf course because he’s strapped for cash, he said. Crabtree pointed out Hunter sold La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc in 2012.

“It’s not a financial concern for him,” Crabtree said. “This is not a hardship sale by any means.”

Hunter Ranch will likely sell for more than the asking price, he said. Buyers have already expressed interest in the property, and Hunter will probably select someone by June 14, Crabtree said.

Those interested in purchasing Hunter Ranch can call David Crabtree at 805-434-9700.