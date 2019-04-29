Is home ownership in SLO out of reach? Here are 5 cool towns you could afford

How to buy a home in 10 basic steps Need an easy guide to buy a house? Here's simple step-by-step checklist to help you through the process. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Need an easy guide to buy a house? Here's simple step-by-step checklist to help you through the process.

You can buy a single-family home with an ocean view in Hawaii for a fraction of the price of a house in San Luis Obispo.

We all know that housing prices on the Central Coast make buying a home unattainable for many of its residents. The median home price in San Luis Obispo County as of 2018 was $638,660. It’s much higher in the city of SLO, and prices are rising. Meanwhile, salaries barely inch upward.

So, we rent. Or, we move.

Turns out, there are cool houses for sale in rad locations on the West Coast with cheaper listing prices than most of what you find in SLO County.

You don’t even have to give up living in a beautiful place. You would, however, have to consider the impact of being another person who drives up the price of housing in other areas, something that is drawing the wrath of some ex-Californians’ new neighbors.

For your daydreaming pleasure, here’s a list of cool places on the market right now to build equity, shed the fear of being kicked out of your rental, have design control over your home, and invest in your family’s future.

(Are you leaving SLO County for more affordable digs? Let us know!)

1. Ocean views in Hawaii for $435,000

If proximity to the ocean is important to you and your family, how about Hawaii? This three bedroom, one bath house in Captain Cook on the Big Island has a sun deck and sits on a large lot with papaya, banana and hibiscus plants. It’s not an anomaly; Several homes on the islands are for sale between $300,000 and $500,000.

This three-bedroom home on the island of Hawaii is just a walk from the beach.

2. City living in a Portland hotspot for $499,900

This 3-bedroom, 2,197-square-foot bungalow is less than a block from Portland’s NE Alberta Street, where restaurants, art walks and live music make this a thriving, sought-after location. Still a little pricey? There are several homes available around Portland for less than $350,000.

The Alberta neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, boasts regular events with celebrations of food, culture and live music.

3. Family home with mini orchard in Washington for $350,000

A thriving downtown farmers market and nearby university surrounded by Pacific Northwest forest make this coastal town a great spot to raise a family. Plus, housing is affordable.

The coastal town of Bellingham in Washington is short drive from the Canadian border and just two hours north of Seattle.

4. Luxury near Sacramento for $499,000

This custom two-bedroom home on three acres boasts modern architecture and passive solar design surrounded by oak trees. It is about an hour from the state capital, but family homes closer to downtown Sac can be found for less than $400,000.

Sacramento-area home prices may be on the rise, but it’s possible to find family homes near down or luxury homes nearby for under half a million dollars.

5. Commuter home in the Bay Area for $499,000

Need to be near jobs? You could buy a three-bedroom home with an updated kitchen and “tranquil garden” within minutes of BART in Concord for less than a two-bedroom with no yard or garage in Morro Bay.