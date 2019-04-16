Know these new laws for bike helmets, bike paths motorized scooters and garbage trucks New laws approved by the California Legislature take effect in 2019, including measures on helmet use, motorized scooters, bike path collisions, exhaust and muffler systems and refuse collection trucks. Here are the highlights. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New laws approved by the California Legislature take effect in 2019, including measures on helmet use, motorized scooters, bike path collisions, exhaust and muffler systems and refuse collection trucks. Here are the highlights.

A fire erupted in a garbage truck in Morro Bay on Tuesday afternoon, possibly from a spent propane canister disposed of in waste picked up by the truck, according to the Morro Bay Fire Department.

And while the blaze made for a spectacular display of burning refuse at the intersection of Tahiti Street and Tide Avenue, no one was injured and the department was able to contain the fire without any property damage, said Scott Subler, a Fire Department engineer.

“It’s undetermined exactly what the cause is,” Subler said. “There was a spent propane canister within the burned refuse. That’s a good reminder for people not to throw away things that might ignite.”

The incident was reported before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and the department took a couple of hours to extinguish the fire and pick up debris from the street.

MB Firefighter making great progress extinguishing and picking up the debris from the street with MB Public Works personnel and San Luis Garbage. The streets will reopen in about one hour. pic.twitter.com/WxFPFXgkQU — Morro Bay Fire (@MorroBayFire) April 16, 2019

Twitter images shortly after the incident showed a large pile of trash dumped in the middle of the residential street with smoldering smoke wafting in the air.

The street was temporarily closed to traffic until the scene was cleared.

“The garbage truck driver did the right thing,” Subler said. “He was picking up residential garbage. (Garbage truck drivers are) trained to dump the refuse on the ground in the case of a fire, and he did just that. He did the right thing.”