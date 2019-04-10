After 25 years, The Tribune is moving to a new home in SLO

See The Tribune’s 8 SLO locations over the last century and a half The Tribune is moving to a new office in April 2019 after spending more than 25 years on South Higuera Street. Here's a look at the newspaper's past locations in San Luis Obispo over the last 149 years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tribune is moving to a new office in April 2019 after spending more than 25 years on South Higuera Street. Here's a look at the newspaper's past locations in San Luis Obispo over the last 149 years.

Starting Monday, The Tribune will have a new home in San Luis Obispo.

We are in the final stages of packing up and moving to an office near the corner of Tank Farm Road and Broad Street, departing the South Higuera Street building that was custom-designed for an independent newspaper publishing operation in 1993.

We’ve seen a lot of news in the last 25 years, and this spot has served us well.

But the printing presses are long gone (The Tribune is now primarily printed in Santa Maria), and with a smaller staff focused on digital news, we just don’t need all this room.

The Tribune’s new office being set up. David Middlecamp 4-10-2019 David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The fact is, our reporters, photographers, editors, advertising reps and customer service staff are more nimble than ever. It’s no exaggeration to say we can write and publish a story online, sell an ad across multiple platforms, and even put out the entire newspaper from anywhere.

So we’re relocating to a space that’s more suited to our modern operation.

The process has been a bittersweet one, requiring months of planning and some major housecleaning. When you have a lot of room to save almost everything, you tend not to throw away anything.

Photographer David Middlecamp, one of the remaining few on staff who also worked at the old Johnson Avenue building, was just showing me an instruction manual for an Associated Press photo system that’s been dead for more than 20 years.

We’ve got a closet full of obsolete camera bodies that are worth their weight in nothing.

And don’t get me started on the early-1990s office furniture.

We’ll close this office for the last time on Thursday evening and then use the next three days to move to our new spot at 745 Tank Farm Road, Suite 220.

It’ll take us a little while to get fully settled in, but come Monday, we’ll all be in the office working the same as usual.

Looking ahead, we’ll be looking to host an open house to show off our new space, and thinking about holding periodic events to connect with the community and introduce our staff to you.

As always, we want to thank you for valuing local journalism in San Luis Obispo County. From Matt Fountain’s work examining records to hold our school districts and police departments accountable to Lindsey Holden’s useful stories telling you when and how to see the wildflowers, we couldn’t do this without our readers’ support.

Moving into a new space will take some adjustment for all of us, but nothing will change for you.

Whether on your phone, on your computer at work or in the paper with your morning coffee, wherever you like to read us, we’ll be there.