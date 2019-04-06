Local

Large mountain lion sighted in Santa Barbara neighborhood, police confirm

What to do if you meet a mountain lion

A large, adult mountain lion was sighted early Saturday in a Santa Barbara neighborhood, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The animal was seen between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Laguna Street, police spokesman Anthony Wagner said.

“The Santa Barbara Police Department and state fish and game officials physically sighted the animal during a sweep of the area,” Wagner said. “It was identified by state experts as a large, possibly male, adult mountain lion.”

The lion was last seen on the 800 block of Laguna Street before disappearing into the neighborhood, Wagner said.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion in the city should call 9-1-1 to report it, Wagner said.

Experts also advise people not to run if they encounter a mountain lion, as running may stimulate the animal’s instinct to chase.

Instead, experts suggests you do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

