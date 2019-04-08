Former Atascadero mayor will run against Debbie Arnold for supervisor in 2020

Debbie Arnold on the biggest issue facing the 5th District When Debbie Arnold ran for re-election in 2016 to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, we asked her, what is the most important issue facing the 5th District? It's the same issue in 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When Debbie Arnold ran for re-election in 2016 to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, we asked her, what is the most important issue facing the 5th District? It's the same issue in 2020.

Saying that San Luis Obispo County needs “strong leadership to smartly and honestly” deal with upcoming challenges, former Atascadero mayor and city council member Ellen Beraud is campaigning for a county Board of Supervisors seat in the 2020 election

Beraud, a progressive Democrat, announced on Saturday that she will challenge conservative District 5 Supervisor Debbie Arnold, who is running for a third term to represent the district that includes Atascadero, California Valley, Creston, portions of San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly and Templeton, and Santa Margarita.

“District 5 is experiencing a failure of leadership,” Beraud said in a news release. “The incumbent has demonstrated an aversion to homework and research, and an unwillingness to listen and plan.”

“North County’s groundwater has been grossly mismanaged and the county’s cannabis regulations and permitting process isn’t working for local businesses or neighboring community members,” Beraud said in the release.





She accused Arnold of voting against the interests of community members and pointed to Arnold’s support of a gravel mine near Santa Margarita.

“Their opinions require respect, not contempt,” Beraud said.

She said she wants to restore people’s faith in local government.