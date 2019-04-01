Cal Poly evacuates buildings after ‘hazardous substance’ is found in parking lot

Multiple engineering buildings at Cal Poly were evacuated Monday after a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a parking lot on campus.

According to a text alert from the University Police Department, the unknown substance was found in a parking lot between buildings 41a and 41b. Building 41a is the Grant M. Brown Engineering building, 41b is the Baldwin and Mary Reinhold Aerospace Engineering Laboratories.

Because of the incident, buildings 13, 41 and 7 have been evacuated, according to the alert.

California Boulevard and North Perimeter roads have also been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, while emergency crews are on scene.

A Cal Poly Emergency Information Call Center has been set up for public information at 805-756-7777.

A representative of the call center said emergency crews are on scene for a hazardous material spill on California Boulevard. The buildings were evacuated “on an abundance of caution,” he said.

Authorities are looking into what the substance is, he said.

This story will be updated as more information is available.