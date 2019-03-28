Hey, Pismo Beach: What’s up with these crazy road stripes?

Shell Beach is in the middle of a massive transformation right now, with a $13 million streetscape renovation project underway, but some people are questioning if some elements of that transformation are a little too ahead of the curve.

Namely, whatever is happening with the striping on Shell Beach Road.

Drivers in the area were surprised this week when the road suddenly began sporting stripes that are more wobbly than a 21-year-old on the way home from the bar, turning the normally straight path through town into something more akin to a massive obstacle course.

“I thought it was pretty funny seeing the road like this in front of the (Shell Beach) Brew House,” Shell Beach resident Angel Russell joked to The Tribune on Thursday. “Cops are getting pretty crafty in catching drunk drivers.”

The large waves likely aren’t an elaborate scheme to catch inebriated drivers — but just what they are we don’t know yet: A request for comment from Pismo Beach city officials was not immediately returned Thursday evening.