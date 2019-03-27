Wildflowers in Carrizo Plain, Santa Barbara County are so bright you can see them from space

California’s wildflower super bloom is making its way up the state — it’s now big and bright enough on the Central Coast to be seen from space.

The yellow hillside daisies and goldfields blooming on the Carrizo Plain National Monument in southeastern San Luis Obispo County are visible in the hillsides and on the valley floor in recent satellite photos.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

The flowers are already drawing crowds of tourists, even though the bloom won’t reach its peak for another two weeks or so, according to the Wild Flower Hotline, which tracks Southern California wildflowers throughout the season.

The wildflowers in Santa Barbara County are also beginning to pop, drawing visitors to blooms on Figueroa Mountain near Los Olivos and the Cuyama Valley along Highway 166.

The Cuyama area, in particular, is filling with blooms — so many that they’ve been captured from space in satellite photos.