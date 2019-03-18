Mosaic muralist Peter Ladochy dies at 79, but his artistic legacy in SLO County lives on

Mosaic muralist Peter Ladochy created larger-than-life art from small pieces.

The artist lived in Cayucos and Morro Bay, where his mural is on the library, and his mosaic work can be found throughout the nation from Nashville to Morro Bay.

Ladochy died March 11 at the age of 79.

According to his obituary, Ladochy was born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1939 as World War II tore across Europe. His parents and two sons fled to America via Guatemala.

Artist Peter Ladochy created this mural for San Luis Obispo’s Chinatown area. It’s located on the side of the Palm Street parking garage and depicts stories about laborers and businessmen like Ah Louis. The Chinese characters represent “love” and “double joy.”

His public mosaics often explore the intersection of cultures.

His San Luis Obispo Chinatown mural includes several vignettes depicting stories about laborers and businessmen, like Ah Louis, who left China to come to the United States.

The mosaic tile is cemented to three-dimensional Chinese characters of “love” and “double joy.”

The 15-by-30-foot two-piece mural was attached so it could be moved if the Ah Louis Store’s parking lot is ever developed.

The 1997 work, funded with $15,000 from the city and $5,000 in private donations, was the first such display of public art in the city for years, Ladochy said.

He wrote letters to the editor supporting the arts, including one from November 2002 where he quoted an Arabian poet living in Spain:

“God help us, we have sold our souls, all that was best, to an enterprise in the hands of the receiver. We’ve no dividends, or rights, for the price we paid. Yet, should our wills choose between this corrupt business and a paradise to come, rest assured they’d want the world we have now.”

Ladochy is survived by brother Steve, sister-in-law Sue, and nieces Lisa and Jenette.

A Life Celebration for Peter will be held at the Cayucos library on Thursday March 28 at 4:30 pm.