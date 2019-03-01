Local

SLO County stars sing, dance and strut at annual fundraiser fashion show

By Joe Tarica

March 01, 2019 10:36 PM

San Luis Obispo County politicians and business leaders are once again joining local singers and dancers on the runway at the Alex Madonna Expo Center for this weekend’s Share the Love Foundation’s 2019 Fashion Show.

The event, an evolution of the longtime Phyllis Madonna Musical Revue & Fashion Show, is a benefit for three San Luis Obispo County organizations: Stand Strong, Woods Humane Society and Jack’s Helping Hand.

It includes four shows on Friday and Saturday, two lunch and two dinner.

Tickets for all shows are still available for purchase at the door.

For more information, visit www.stlfoundation.com/fashion-show.

Joe Tarica

Joe Tarica is the editor of The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. He’s worked in various newsroom roles since 1993, including as an award-winning copy editor, designer and writer of the Joetopia column. A California native, he has been a resident of San Luis Obispo County for more than three decades and is a Cal Poly graduate.

