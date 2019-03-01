Planning a wedding? A $500,000 event center is coming to this historic Nipomo property

The Dana Adobe Cultural Center plans to soon build a large event venue on its 130-acre property in Nipomo.





Executive director Robin Bogue said the new barn will span 4,000 square feet. That’s roughly three-fourths the size of a standard NBA basketball court.

“You can have a wedding, a family get-together, a fundraiser — any type of opportunity that you need a large space to host your guests,” Bogue said.

Bogue said the barn is part of the non profit organization’s efforts to restore the property to “the centerpiece of Nipomo, like it was before in the 1800s.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

The Dana Adobe Cultural Center is located on land once owned by one of Nipomo’s most prominent settlers, Capt. William Dana. Dana’s original adobe ranch home still sits at the property, and has been restored to look like it would have during its height in the 1800s.

The property has undergone a massive reinvention in recent years. In May 2018, the non profit opened a 4,500 square foot cultural center as part of its $14 million expansion plan.

Bogue said the new space will be available for “a multitude of things,” such as local art shows, school tours, large events and rotating museum exhibitions. It would also be available to rent for private events.

At $500,000, the barn won’t be cheap to build.

The Dana Adobe Cultural Center will host a barn-raising fundraiser on March 30 to help raise money for its construction. The event will feature food, drinks and silent and live auction as well as live music by Amaya Rose Bluegrass Band and a screening of the Dana Adobe documentary, narrated by actress Virginia Madsen.

Tickets are $100 apiece, or $180 for a couple and $850 for a table of 10.

If all goes as planned, Bogue said the Cultural Center anticipates having the barn built and open by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

For more information, call 805-929-5679 or visit www.danaadobe.org.