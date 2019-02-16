Traffic blocked on Highway 101 in Shell Beach after multi-car pile-up

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Pismo Beach as crews clean up after a multiple-car crash Saturday morning near the Shell Beach Road exit.
As many as 12 cars were involved, and one reportedly flipped onto its roof and caught fire at approximately 8 a.m., according to emergency logs. Traffic was backed up to the 5 Cities Drive exit several miles south of the incident.
Traffic was diverted at the Mattie Road exit in the aftermath of the crash, but the roadway was reportedly open at 9:30 a.m.
No information on injuries was immediately available.
