Farm Supply CEO shares her leadership advice with Tribune’s Top 20 Under 40 winners

For Cara Crye, Central Coast agriculture has been a lifelong passion.

Crye is a fourth-generation San Luis Obispo County resident whose Morro Bay family worked in cattle ranching and construction.

Now, decades after she started working at Farm Supply Co. as a Cal Poly student, Crye is in the midst of her second year as the company’s CEO.

On Thursday, she shared her leadership advice at The Tribune’s annual Top 20 Under 40 event, which honors young business professionals throughout the county.

The Tribune’s 2018 Top 20 Under 40 awards were presented on February 7, 2019, at the Edna Valley White Barn. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Crye, a 2015 Top 20 Under 40 winner, encouraged honorees to remember where they started, focus on their strengths and bring heart and a service-oriented attitude to their work.

“Stay grounded in your leadership journey,” she said.

Crye had big shoes to fill when she took over Farm Supply Co. from longtime CEO Jim Brabeck after he retired in June 2017.

Brabeck headed the farmer-owned cooperative — which has about 2,600 members and five locations — for 47 years. Crye had to mindfully implement her own style, which she described as “servant leader,” when she became CEO.

“We’re similar in some ways,” Crye said. “But we definitely show up differently.”

Farm Supply Co. was founded in 1950 and has been a SLO County mainstay for nearly seven decades, even as the county’s agricultural landscape has radically changed.

Crye admitted growers and ranchers face challenges, including labor and water shortages. But the agriculture industry still has the support and respect of the county, she said.

Crye’s grandfather, who was a co-op member, introduced her to the company she now heads. She said it’s been an honor to undertake the journey that led to her current position.

“It’s a labor of love,” she said.

