Missed the missile launch from Vandenberg? Don’t worry — you can watch it here

If you weren’t able to stay up until 11 p.m. Tuesday night to watch the missile launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base — you’re in luck.

The U.S. Air Force’s 30th Space Wing released video of the spectacle soon after the Minuteman III missile left its underground silo Tuesday night, showing the missile blazing a bright trail through the night sky as it headed to the remote Kwajalein Atoll, 4,200 miles away in the Pacific Ocean.

Air Force Global Strike Command has not yet said if the launch was a success.

According to an Air Force news release sent before the launch, testing of unarmed intercontinental ballistic missiles “provides valuable data to Air Force Global Strike Command and holistically tests the systems, procedures and Airmen from the initial mission planning to the final weapons employment phases.”

The tests are scheduled months, if not years, in advance and are not related to any real-world events, the release said.