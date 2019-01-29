Big rig crash slows traffic on southbound Highway 101 in SLO

Traffic on southbound Highway 101 near South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo has been slowed by an overturned big rig, and California Department of Transportation officials suggest using alternate routes.
The right slow lane of Highway 101 at “South Higuera St is blocked by an overturned big rig ‘so expect major commute delays,’” Caltrans officials posted in a tweet.
The agency suggested using caution and Highway 227 as alternate route for those heading to South County.
The incident took place at 5:29 p.m., according to a traffic update from the California Highway Patrol.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments