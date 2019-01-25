Local

Paso Robles woman killed in rollover crash in her driveway near San Miguel

By Lindsey Holden

January 25, 2019 08:59 AM

A Paso Robles woman was killed Thursday evening after her car veered off her driveway and down a steep embankment.

Debra Lynne Jones, 61, was driving her 2015 Mercedes Benz about 5:35 p.m. on the 9000 block of Cemetery Road, located between Paso Robles and San Miguel, according a news release from the CHP’s Templeton office.

Jones veered off the left side of her private driveway, police said, sending her vehicle down a 300-foot dirt and grass embankment.

The Mercedes rolled over several times before coming to rest at the bottom of the embankment; Jones was ejected from the vehicle.

Jones succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the crash, according to the news release.

