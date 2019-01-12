Local

11 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 13

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 12, 2019 04:13 PM

A snowy egret hunts in the shallow waters of the Morro Coast Audubon Society Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos.
Monarch butterfly migration

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach.Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.

Hopi Blues Band

1 to 4 p.m.

Blues. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. No cover. 805-226-8881.

‘Pride and Prejudice’

2 to 3:30 p.m.

Jane seems poised to marry between Darcy and Bingley, but must contend with her overly zealous mother, his snobbish sister, and a slippery social ladder. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.

‘For the Birds 2019’ reception

2 to 4 p.m.

Meet the artists at the opening reception, and enjoy paintings, sculpture and more. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Art Talk

2 to 4 p.m.

Art Sherwyn shares unique and easy to adapt art theory and practice associated with continuous growth as an art maker. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $3; members, free. 805-927-3291.

Joshua Stafford

3 to 5 p.m.

Classical music. Forbes Organ Series. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $28.80 to $36. 805-756-4849.

Backtrack

3 to 5 p.m.

A capella. Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-239-2770.

Madison Scott

4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Jazz quartet. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.

Comedy Show

6 to 8 p.m.

Improv. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $5. 805-242-3109.

Fresh Catch Drag Show

7 p.m.

New faces compete for a cash prize and a chance to be in the SLOQueerdos rotating cast. $10. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-1843.

Second Sunday

7 to 9 p.m.

Featuring the poetry of Susan Lara and T. C. West, followed by an open reading. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.

