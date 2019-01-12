11 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 13

Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach.Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
Hopi Blues Band
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
1 to 4 p.m.
Blues. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. No cover. 805-226-8881.
‘Pride and Prejudice’
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Jane seems poised to marry between Darcy and Bingley, but must contend with her overly zealous mother, his snobbish sister, and a slippery social ladder. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
‘For the Birds 2019’ reception
2 to 4 p.m.
Meet the artists at the opening reception, and enjoy paintings, sculpture and more. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Art Talk
2 to 4 p.m.
Art Sherwyn shares unique and easy to adapt art theory and practice associated with continuous growth as an art maker. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $3; members, free. 805-927-3291.
Joshua Stafford
3 to 5 p.m.
Classical music. Forbes Organ Series. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $28.80 to $36. 805-756-4849.
Backtrack
3 to 5 p.m.
A capella. Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-239-2770.
Madison Scott
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Jazz quartet. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
Comedy Show
6 to 8 p.m.
Improv. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $5. 805-242-3109.
Fresh Catch Drag Show
7 p.m.
New faces compete for a cash prize and a chance to be in the SLOQueerdos rotating cast. $10. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-1843.
Second Sunday
7 to 9 p.m.
Featuring the poetry of Susan Lara and T. C. West, followed by an open reading. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments