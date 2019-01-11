Local

7 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 12

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2019 05:01 PM

A baby elephant seal takes a look around its patch of beach at the Piedras Blancas rookery.
Life of the Northern Elephant Seal

10 to noon

Learn about the life of the northern elephant seal. 1 to 2 hours. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.

White’s Point Vistas

11 to 11:45 a.m.

Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.

‘Pride and Prejudice’

2 to 3:30 p.m., 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Jane seems poised to marry between Darcy and Bingley, but must contend with her overly zealous mother, his snobbish sister and a slippery social ladder. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.

Ben Rosenblum Trio

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Jazz. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $25. BrownPaperTickets.com.

The Black Market Trust

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Gypsy jazz, folk. Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.

Jon Batiste

8 to 10 p.m.

Jazz. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $41.60 to $72. 805-756-4849.

Stevie Nicks Illusion

8:30 p.m.

Stevie Nicks tribute group. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $18. 805-225-1312.

