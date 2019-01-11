7 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 12

Life of the Northern Elephant Seal
10 to noon
Learn about the life of the northern elephant seal. 1 to 2 hours. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
White’s Point Vistas
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Pride and Prejudice’
2 to 3:30 p.m., 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Jane seems poised to marry between Darcy and Bingley, but must contend with her overly zealous mother, his snobbish sister and a slippery social ladder. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
Ben Rosenblum Trio
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Jazz. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $25. BrownPaperTickets.com.
The Black Market Trust
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Gypsy jazz, folk. Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
Jon Batiste
8 to 10 p.m.
Jazz. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $41.60 to $72. 805-756-4849.
Stevie Nicks Illusion
8:30 p.m.
Stevie Nicks tribute group. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $18. 805-225-1312.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments