Here’s what your City Councils are voting on the week of January 14, 2019

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Approve 2019 James Way Habitat Trail Addition.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a permit for a four-story, 131-room hotel at 940 El Camino Real. Consider a permit for a contract construction service office and shop at 11505 Halcon Road.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Conceptual review of a proposed new 83 guest-room hotel at 233 Atascadero Road;
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider amendments to the city’s Municipal Code regarding hazardous fuel and weed abatement. Discuss alternatives to district elections.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Consider amending water and wastewater rate schedule; establish amended off-street parking waiver program, consider options for prohibition of smoking in public places within the city.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Appeal of 790 Foothill Boulevard, four-story housing project.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider approving an amendment of the Inland Land Use Element by rezoning 7.51 acres from agriculture to commercial retail in California Valley; hear update on SLO syringe exchange program; hear a report evaluating fire protection service by special districts in unincorporated areas of the county
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 804-434-4900. Discuss public resource parameters prior to approving a ballot measure for a special parcel tax to fund fire services. Authorize the general manager to enter into consultant services agreements related to the fire services funding ballot measure.
