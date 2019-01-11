Carbajal won’t get paid during shutdown, in solidarity with federal workers

Congressman Salud Carbajal on Friday asked to have his pay withheld to show his support for federal employees who didn’t receive their paychecks due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Carbajal, who represents California’s 24th Congressional District, asked the chief administrative officer of the House of Representatives to keep his paycheck until the government is reopened, according to a news release from his office.

The federal government has remained in a partial shutdown since Dec. 22, and President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders remain at odds over funding for a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Federal workers missed their first paycheck on Friday, and Carbajal joined other legislators who opted not to receive their salaries or to donate the money.

“I’m standing in solidarity with federal workers on the Central Coast and across the country who are struggling to pay their bills this month and whose families are hurting due to this irresponsible shutdown,” Carbajal wrote in a statement. “If they’re not getting paid, neither am I.”