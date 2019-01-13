Atascadero’s 2018 Citizen of the Year has a ‘singular, positive vision’ for her city

Atascadero’s Citizen of the Year is a marketing manager who “brings a particular, remarkable grace” to all her community service endeavors.

Jeannie Malik of Greg Malik Real Estate Group was honored on Saturday at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner at the Pavilion on the Lake.

She is best known for chairing the city’s Dancing with Our Stars event, which raises money for the Atascadero Library and local nonprofits.

Malik has also been involved in numerous other events and organizations, including the Committee for Atascadero Public Schools, the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Friends of the Atascadero Library and the Quota Club.

“She listens to her co-workers and praises their good ideas,” wrote Grenda Ernst, the 2016 Citizen of the Year, in her nomination. “She credits their suggestions and is flexible in incorporating new ways of approaching an issue. Her good heart and gentle manner inspire others to want to be like her.”

Malik was given her award alongside the following honorees: