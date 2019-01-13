Local

Atascadero’s 2018 Citizen of the Year has a ‘singular, positive vision’ for her city

By Lindsey Holden

January 13, 2019 09:00 AM

Jeannie Malik, Atascadero’s 2018 Citizen of the Year, (center) poses with Grenda Ernst (left), 2016 Citizen of the Year, and Donn Clickard (right), a trustee on the Atascadero Unified School District board.
Atascadero’s Citizen of the Year is a marketing manager who “brings a particular, remarkable grace” to all her community service endeavors.

Jeannie Malik of Greg Malik Real Estate Group was honored on Saturday at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner at the Pavilion on the Lake.

She is best known for chairing the city’s Dancing with Our Stars event, which raises money for the Atascadero Library and local nonprofits.

Malik has also been involved in numerous other events and organizations, including the Committee for Atascadero Public Schools, the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Friends of the Atascadero Library and the Quota Club.

“She listens to her co-workers and praises their good ideas,” wrote Grenda Ernst, the 2016 Citizen of the Year, in her nomination. “She credits their suggestions and is flexible in incorporating new ways of approaching an issue. Her good heart and gentle manner inspire others to want to be like her.”

Malik was given her award alongside the following honorees:

  • Mike & Charlotte Byrne, Community Service Award

  • Gary Bojan, Ambassador of the Year

  • Ray Johnson, Lifetime Member

  • Glenn’s Repair & Rental, Business of the Year

  • Farron Walker, Entrepreneur of the Year

