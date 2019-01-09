SLO teen activist arrested after running onto field during national championship game

A teen animal rights activist from San Luis Obispo was arrested Monday night after she ran onto the field during the first quarter of the NCAA Championship football game between Clemson and Alabama in Santa Clara.

Zoe Rosenberg, 16, held a banner reading #RightToRescue and a picture of a chicken over her head as she ran onto the field, in protest of Petaluma Poultry, a chicken supplier for Levi’s Stadium, according to Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights network.

According to USA Today, security didn’t notice what was happening at first, but eventually a police officer and other security officers carried her off the field.

Rosenberg was released from police custody on Tuesday night, Direct Action Everywhere said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

It’s not the first time Rosenberg has protested in public.

When Rosenberg was 14, she handed then-Whole Foods co-CEO Walter Robb a flower “for all the animals he has killed” during a discussion at Cal Poly in October 2016.

Rosenberg was arrested with a handful of other animal rights activists when they ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles during a 2016 Fourth of July weekend game.

In December 2017, she protested outside Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

In April 2018, Rosenberg and her mother, Sherstin Rosenberg, were ordered to leave Cal Poly’s campus after attempting to rescue a pig at a slaughterhouse.

Also in April 2018, Zoe Rosenberg was arrested after she chained herself to a gate to stop a cow from being slaughtered as part of a Cal Poly meat science class.