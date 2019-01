A prescribed burn is scheduled on Hearst Ranch Friday, about 10 miles north of San Simeon State Park.

Firefighters intend to start burning around 8 a.m. or “when weather conditions are favorable,” according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.

Cal Fire plans to burn about 135 acres of grass. Prescribed burns are generally used to reduce the risk of wildfire.

