Cal Poly’s space-themed Rose Parade float earns Extraordinaire Award

Cal Poly’s Rose Parade float has won the event’s Extraordinaire Award.

The award for the “most extraordinary float” was for its creation titled “Far Out Frequencies,” designed and built by teams of students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona.

The float features a pair of astronauts and a half-dozen animated alien friends communicating through music.

The universities’ entry was among 44 floats featured in this year’s New Year’s Day parade in Pasadena, which celebrated the theme, “The Melody of Life.”

“The concept was selected from about 150 ideas submitted by students, local communities, alumni and friends of the Cal Poly Rose Float program,” Cal Poly said in a statement. “... Unable to communicate directly, the astronauts use musical instruments to share their message of goodwill with a half-dozen one- two and three-eyed aliens, leading to out-of-this-world fun and some unexpected good times.”

The float is 48 feet in length, 18-feet wide and stands 23-feet tall.

Coming into this year’s event, Cal Poly entries had earned more than 57 awards, including the 2018 Past President award honoring the most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials, according to the university.

This year’s theme marked the fourth time in 71 appearances that a Cal Poly float has featured a space-related design.

The UPS Store won the parade’s top honor this year, the Sweepstakes Award, with its theme “Books Keep Us On Our Toes,” according to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade website.