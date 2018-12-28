From rocket launches to scenic aerials, here are The Tribune’s best videos of 2018

As technology evolves, so has the way the sanluisobispo.com/Tribune photojournalists tell stories.
From the first-person impact of poor air quality on a resident near Oceano Dunes to scenic aerial views of the Pismo Pier and Shandon’s Chapel Hill, San Luis Obispo County stories range from serious to serene.
Video has allowed us to tell stories in new and compelling ways, and mid-way through the year we added a new point of view via aerial quadcopter videography.
Here are some of our most memorable video stories of the year.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Super blue blood moon sets in Shell Beach
Soar over SLO’s new open space
Memories of an epic storm
Dust from the Oceano Dunes is killing him
Visit the rainiest spot in SLO County
See SLO County’s scenic vineyards from above
Video of man’s death at the jail brings change
Get a bird’s-eye view of the dangerous Cholame Y interchange
The Pismo Pier is open for visitors again
A SpaceX rocket soars away from Earth
Pastor’s death rocks Morro Bay congregation
Months of work restores wiped-out stretch of Hwy. 1
Comments