From rocket launches to scenic aerials, here are The Tribune’s best videos of 2018

By David Middlecamp

December 28, 2018 11:11 AM

Visit the chapel on the hill in Shandon

The Serra Chapel in Shandon was built by Judge William P. Clark and his wife, Joan. It opened on Thanksgiving Day 1993. Catholic services are held on Sundays and the grounds are open daily, for anyone wishing to take a hike up and down the hill.
As technology evolves, so has the way the sanluisobispo.com/Tribune photojournalists tell stories.

From the first-person impact of poor air quality on a resident near Oceano Dunes to scenic aerial views of the Pismo Pier and Shandon’s Chapel Hill, San Luis Obispo County stories range from serious to serene.

Video has allowed us to tell stories in new and compelling ways, and mid-way through the year we added a new point of view via aerial quadcopter videography.

Here are some of our most memorable video stories of the year.

Super blue blood moon sets in Shell Beach

California got a special show early Wednesday, January 31, 2018 — an excellent view of the super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse, which hasn't happened since 1866. Here's a look at the moon setting over Shell Beach in SLO County, California.

Soar over SLO’s new open space

San Luis Obispo has purchased 266 acres of La Cuesta Ranch for use as open space. The property is located between the Cuesta Grade and Poly Canyon.

Memories of an epic storm

The Union Oil Pier in Avila Beach was demolished and every pier in San Luis Obispo County was damaged when a powerful storm hit in March 1983.

Dust from the Oceano Dunes is killing him

Living within sight of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area, California, Stanley Fisher is battling a terminal lung disease. He and his wife monitor the air on a constant basis in San Luis Obispo County.

Visit the rainiest spot in SLO County

We trekked to the wettest place in SLO County, Rocky Butte, to find out why its gauge gets so many inches of rain. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and Ray Dienzo from San Luis Obispo County Public Works help explain.

See SLO County’s scenic vineyards from above

A birds-eye view of Derbyshire and Stolo Family Vineyards on the North Coast of SLO county. This land could become part of the SLO Coast AVA if approved.

Video of man’s death at the jail brings change

Andrew Holland died while at the San Luis Obispo County, California jail in 2017. This exclusive jail cell video shows his final days strapped to a restraint chair and left naked in a solitary confinement cell.

Get a bird’s-eye view of the dangerous Cholame Y interchange

The Wellsona Road and Highway 101 intersection in Paso Robles, California, has seen about 20 car crashes since 2011, and seven were fatal. Caltrans plans to put an underpass just south of the intersection.

The Pismo Pier is open for visitors again

Take an aerial tour of the newly renovated Pismo Beach Pier before it opens to the public on Saturday for the Clam Festival. It closed in March 2017 as part of an $8.7 million overhaul of the aging structure.

A SpaceX rocket soars away from Earth

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday, October 7, 2018, as seen in this view from Pismo Beach. The booster of the rocket made a return landing at the base for the first time.

Pastor’s death rocks Morro Bay congregation

Morro Bay Presbyterian Church Pastor Dale Paulsen announced Sunday that he was retiring after more than 20 years at the church. A hit and run driver ended his life Sunday evening, when he was struck while walking in Los Osos.

Months of work restores wiped-out stretch of Hwy. 1

Drone footage shows a birds-eye view of the Highway 1 construction across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur Coast in California. Caltrans announced on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, that they expect to open the road by near the end of July.

