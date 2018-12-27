85-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Santa Maria

An 85-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Santa Maria on Wednesday night, Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel said Thursday morning.

At approximately 6 p.m., police officers and firefighters along with American Medical Response personnel responded to the report of a traffic accident in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

The victim was found in the southbound lanes with major injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he died, Mengel said.

Several witnesses and involved parties at the scene provided information for the investigation, Mengel added. The name of the victim will not be released until his family members have been notified, police said.

Anyone who witnessed in the incident and has not talked to police can contact Office Javier Velazquez at 805-928-3781, ext. 1338.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com.