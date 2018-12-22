Local

13 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Dec. 23

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 22, 2018 03:23 PM

Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Speaking French

1 to 2:30 p.m.

French speakers and learners Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.

‘Little Gems For the Holidays’

1 to 4 p.m.

Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.

The Rose Valley Thorns

1 to 4 p.m.

Bluegrass. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. No cover. 805-204-6821.

Kevin Graybill

1 to 4 p.m.

Indie-folk. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Rd., Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-369-6100.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

10 to noon.

Amazons, headless bandits, vigilantes, and a priest with golden underwear. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

SLOcally Made Showroom and Creative Market

11 to 8 p.m.

Pop-up storefront of traditional trades such as leatherwork, embroidery, painting, and more. San Luis Obispo Collection, 1003 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. Free.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

‘A Christmas Story’

2 p.m.

Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.

‘Ghosts of Christmas Past’ Walking Tour

6 to 8 p.m.

The curious history of the holidays in San Luis Obispo. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

4 p.m., 8 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

Explore the Tide Pools

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Learn some local history while walking two miles along the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Montana de Oro State Park. Free. ccspa.info/awn/index.html. 805-772-2694.

Cambria Christmas Market

5 to 9 p.m.

Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.

