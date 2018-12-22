13 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Dec. 23

Speaking French
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
‘Little Gems For the Holidays’
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
1 to 4 p.m.
Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.
The Rose Valley Thorns
1 to 4 p.m.
Bluegrass. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. No cover. 805-204-6821.
Kevin Graybill
1 to 4 p.m.
Indie-folk. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Rd., Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-369-6100.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
10 to noon.
Amazons, headless bandits, vigilantes, and a priest with golden underwear. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
SLOcally Made Showroom and Creative Market
11 to 8 p.m.
Pop-up storefront of traditional trades such as leatherwork, embroidery, painting, and more. San Luis Obispo Collection, 1003 Osos St., San Luis Obispo. Free.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
‘A Christmas Story’
2 p.m.
Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.
‘Ghosts of Christmas Past’ Walking Tour
6 to 8 p.m.
The curious history of the holidays in San Luis Obispo. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
4 p.m., 8 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
Explore the Tide Pools
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Learn some local history while walking two miles along the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Montana de Oro State Park. Free. ccspa.info/awn/index.html. 805-772-2694.
Cambria Christmas Market
5 to 9 p.m.
Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments