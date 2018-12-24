SLO wants your feedback on how to spend its money over the next two years

San Luis Obispo is gearing up for its 2019-21 budget cycle, and city officials want to hear from the public about goals and spending priorities.

An online survey is available until Jan. 16 for the public to weigh in on housing, public safety, open space, infrastructure, water management, economic development and a host of other topics. Already more than 1,000 people have responded to the survey.

Every two years, the City Council invites community members to help set goals and priorities for the city’s Financial Plan.

The city will hold a community forum Jan. 23, during which participants can share their thoughts in person and engage with the City Council, community members and city staff.

That forum will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building at 801 Grand Ave.

During the open house-style event, attendees can:

▪ Learn about major city goals, core services and the community priorities survey.

▪ Hear from and interact with other community members.

▪ Participate in a sticker dot poll (where participants tag areas of interest with stickers to express support for spending).

Following the forum, city staff will compile community feedback for the council to review in advance of its goal-setting workshop on Feb. 4.

A budget will be adopted in June.

To take the online survey, visit www.slocity.org/government/open-government/open-city-hall.