Santa and Mrs. Claus take a stroll around Cayucos

When Santa and Mrs. Claus weren’t visiting with kids at the Santa house in Cayucos recently, they sometimes could be seen taking strolls around town in all their Christmas finery.

On one recent day, they were out enjoying the view from the Cayucos Pier, taking a swing on the beach and posing for photos with visitors.

Standing in for the Clauses in these local duties were residents Della Carillo and Steve Geil.

Carillo is a member of the Cayucos Lioness Club and has played the role of Mrs. Claus for more than 10 years. She’s also dressed up as the Easter Bunny for 25 years.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Geil is a member of the Cayucos Elementary School Board and active in Rotary.

The Cayucos Santa House was only open for visits last weekend.

For those still looking for a photo with Santa, Santa’s House in San Luis Obispo is open daily through Christmas Eve. For more information, visit https://downtownslo.com/events/santas-house/.