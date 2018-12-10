Semi truck, 2-car crash blocks Highway 41 north of Cholame Y

A collision between a semi trailer truck and two cars that caused minor injuries blocked part of Highway 41 north of the Cholame Y for much of Monday afternoon.
The collision appears to have happened sometime around 2:40 p.m., near the San Luis Obispo and Kern county line.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident page, there appear to have been no major injuries as a result of the collision as of yet; three minor injuries were reported.
Northbound traffic on Highway 41 was briefly diverted toward Highway 33, but by 6 p.m., all but one of the southbound Highway 41 lanes had reopened.
