Local

Semi truck, 2-car crash blocks Highway 41 north of Cholame Y

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

December 10, 2018 03:07 PM

A collision between a semi trailer truck and two cars that caused minor injuries blocked part of Highway 41 north of the Cholame Y for much of Monday afternoon.

The collision appears to have happened sometime around 2:40 p.m., near the San Luis Obispo and Kern county line.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident page, there appear to have been no major injuries as a result of the collision as of yet; three minor injuries were reported.

Northbound traffic on Highway 41 was briefly diverted toward Highway 33, but by 6 p.m., all but one of the southbound Highway 41 lanes had reopened.

