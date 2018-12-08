18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Dec. 9

Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 a.m. to noon
Enjoy a shaded stroll through ancient forest and learn historical background. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
‘The Nutcracker Ballet’
12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Clara journeys to the Land of Sweets and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Class Act Dance. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $25. 805-316-1833.
Speaking French
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
Little Gems Show
1 to 4 p.m.
Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.
JD Hinton
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk. Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.
‘A Christmas Story’
2 p.m.
Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.
‘Walk Two Moons’
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Thirteen-year-old Sal flashes back to a few integral moments in her life. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $10. prhsdrama.com.
‘The Nutcracker 2018’
2 p.m.
Clara journeys to the Land of Sweets and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $18 to $60. 805-756-4849.
‘Holidays By the Sea. That’s Where I Want to Be’
2 to 4 p.m.
Cambria Community Chorale. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria. $20, free for students. 805-203-6667.
Atascacadero Holiday Concert
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Holiday concert. Benefits The Wellness Kitchen. Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Avenue, Atascadero. Free. atascaderoband.org
‘Anne of Green Gables’
3 p.m.
An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving, but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
Cuesta Choirs & Wind Ensemble
3 p.m.
Choir with wind orchestra. Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
Big Band Christmas
5 to 7 p.m.
Big band music from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $49 to $59. 805-489-9444.
Cambria Christmas Market
5 to 9 p.m.
Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.
‘The Santaland Diaries’
7 p.m.
One-man show reveals what it’s like to work as an elf in Macy’s Santaland. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
