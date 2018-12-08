The Sugar Plum Fairly dances for Clara in the 'Sugar Plum Variation' in Act 2.
The Sugar Plum Fairly dances for Clara in the 'Sugar Plum Variation' in Act 2. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
The Sugar Plum Fairly dances for Clara in the 'Sugar Plum Variation' in Act 2. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Local

18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Dec. 9

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 08, 2018 03:19 PM

Los Osos Oaks Reserve

10 a.m. to noon

Enjoy a shaded stroll through ancient forest and learn historical background. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve. Free. 805-772-2694.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

‘The Nutcracker Ballet’

12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Clara journeys to the Land of Sweets and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Class Act Dance. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $25. 805-316-1833.

Speaking French

1 to 2:30 p.m.

French speakers and learners Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.

Little Gems Show

1 to 4 p.m.

Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.

JD Hinton

1 to 4 p.m.

Folk. Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.

‘A Christmas Story’

2 p.m.

Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.

‘Walk Two Moons’

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Thirteen-year-old Sal flashes back to a few integral moments in her life. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $10. prhsdrama.com.

‘The Nutcracker 2018’

2 p.m.

Clara journeys to the Land of Sweets and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $18 to $60. 805-756-4849.

‘Holidays By the Sea. That’s Where I Want to Be’

2 to 4 p.m.

Cambria Community Chorale. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria. $20, free for students. 805-203-6667.

Atascacadero Holiday Concert

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Holiday concert. Benefits The Wellness Kitchen. Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Avenue, Atascadero. Free. atascaderoband.org

‘Anne of Green Gables’

3 p.m.

An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving, but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.

Cuesta Choirs & Wind Ensemble

3 p.m.

Choir with wind orchestra. Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

Big Band Christmas

5 to 7 p.m.

Big band music from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $49 to $59. 805-489-9444.

Cambria Christmas Market

5 to 9 p.m.

Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.

‘The Santaland Diaries’

7 p.m.

One-man show reveals what it’s like to work as an elf in Macy’s Santaland. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  