15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 8

‘The Nutcracker Ballet’
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m.
Clara journeys to the Land of Sweets and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Class Act Dance. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $25. 805-316-1833.
Central Coast Day of Percussion
1 to 4 p.m.
Jeff Narell, Darrell Voss, John Astaire, Polyrhythmics, Blair Helsing, Patty Dee and Cuesta Steel Bands. Associated Students Auditorium, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $12. 805-543-2232.
‘The Nutcracker 2018’
2 p.m., 7 p.m.
Clara journeys to the Land of Sweets and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $18 to $60. 805-756-4849.
‘A Christmas Story’
2 p.m., 7 p.m.
Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.
Holiday Extravaganza
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
‘Anne of Green Gables’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving, but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
Cayucos Christmas Open House
5 to 8 p.m.
An evening of community cheer and shopping deals. Free trolley and horse-drawn carriage rides, street carolers, entertainment, refreshments and visits with Santa. Downtown Cayucos. Free.
Cambria Christmas Market
5 to 9 p.m.
Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.
Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade
6 to 8 p.m.
The parade will take place after being moved due to rain last week. Morro Rock Beach, Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-305-0579.
‘Annie the Musical’
7 p.m.
Musical based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie. Los Osos Middle School, 1555 El Morro Ave., Los Osos. $2 to $10. 805-503-5551.
Svetlana & the Delancy Five
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Jazz. SLO County Jazz Federation. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $25. 805-546-3733.
‘Walk Two Moons’
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Thirteen-year-old Sal flashes back to a few integral moments in her life. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $10. prhsdrama.com.
Cash’d Out
8:15 p.m.
Johnny Cash tribute band. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $25. 805-225-1312.
‘The Santaland Diaries’
9:30 p.m.
One-man show reveals what it’s like to work as an elf in Macy’s Santaland. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Wordsauce
10 p.m.
Hip hop, funk. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments