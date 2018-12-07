Laura Dickinson The Tribune
Laura Dickinson The Tribune

15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 8

By Tribune staff

December 07, 2018 04:03 PM

‘The Nutcracker Ballet’

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m.

Clara journeys to the Land of Sweets and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Class Act Dance. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $25. 805-316-1833.

Central Coast Day of Percussion

1 to 4 p.m.

Jeff Narell, Darrell Voss, John Astaire, Polyrhythmics, Blair Helsing, Patty Dee and Cuesta Steel Bands. Associated Students Auditorium, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $12. 805-543-2232.

‘The Nutcracker 2018’

2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Clara journeys to the Land of Sweets and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $18 to $60. 805-756-4849.

‘A Christmas Story’

2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.

Holiday Extravaganza

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

‘Anne of Green Gables’

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving, but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.

Cayucos Christmas Open House

5 to 8 p.m.

An evening of community cheer and shopping deals. Free trolley and horse-drawn carriage rides, street carolers, entertainment, refreshments and visits with Santa. Downtown Cayucos. Free.

Cambria Christmas Market

5 to 9 p.m.

Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.

Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade

6 to 8 p.m.

The parade will take place after being moved due to rain last week. Morro Rock Beach, Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-305-0579.

‘Annie the Musical’

7 p.m.

Musical based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie. Los Osos Middle School, 1555 El Morro Ave., Los Osos. $2 to $10. 805-503-5551.

Svetlana & the Delancy Five

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Jazz. SLO County Jazz Federation. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $25. 805-546-3733.

‘Walk Two Moons’

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Thirteen-year-old Sal flashes back to a few integral moments in her life. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $10. prhsdrama.com.

Cash’d Out

8:15 p.m.

Johnny Cash tribute band. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $25. 805-225-1312.

‘The Santaland Diaries’

9:30 p.m.

One-man show reveals what it’s like to work as an elf in Macy’s Santaland. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

Wordsauce

10 p.m.

Hip hop, funk. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-1843.

