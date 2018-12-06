15 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 7

Cal Poly Holiday Sale
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Student-grown poinsettias located at the Horticulture Unit. Cal Poly — Bldg. 48, Environmental-Horticultural Science, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. $5 to $55. 805-756-1106.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Winter Wonderland
5 to 9 p.m.
Snow, bounce houses, live music and more. Famous Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3478.
Cambria Christmas Market
5 to 9 p.m.
Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.
Holiday Harmony
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tree lighting and more at the pier. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.
Wavebreakers Band
6 to 8 p.m.
Music from the 1950s to 1980s. Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-9099.
Ynana Rose Release Party
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Singer-songwriter celebrates new album “Tea Leaf Confessions.” 21 and up. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay, 805-772-8388. $10. 805-204-6821
‘A Christmas Story’
7 p.m.
Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.
‘Anne of Green Gables’
7 p.m.
An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving, but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
An Evening of Caroling
7 to 9 p.m.
Lyric sheets provided. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.
‘The Nutcracker Ballet’
7:30 p.m.
Clara journeys to the Land of Sweets and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Class Act Dance. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $25. 805-316-1833.
‘Annie the Musical’
7 p.m.
Musical based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie. Los Osos Middle School, 1555 El Morro Ave., Los Osos. $2 to $10. 805-503-5551.
Cuesta Jazz Ensembles
7:30 p.m.
Big band and combo. Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
‘Walk Two Moons’
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Thirteen-year-old Sal flashes back to a few integral moments in her life. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $10. prhsdrama.com.
Cal Poly Fall Jazz Concert
8 p.m.
University Jazz Band. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments