The Pismo Beach pier Christmas tree right after sunset. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Local

15 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 7

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 06, 2018 04:10 PM

Cal Poly Holiday Sale

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Student-grown poinsettias located at the Horticulture Unit. Cal Poly — Bldg. 48, Environmental-Horticultural Science, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. $5 to $55. 805-756-1106.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Winter Wonderland

5 to 9 p.m.

Snow, bounce houses, live music and more. Famous Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3478.

Cambria Christmas Market

5 to 9 p.m.

Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.

Holiday Harmony

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tree lighting and more at the pier. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.

Wavebreakers Band

6 to 8 p.m.

Music from the 1950s to 1980s. Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-9099.

Ynana Rose Release Party

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Singer-songwriter celebrates new album “Tea Leaf Confessions.” 21 and up. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay, 805-772-8388. $10. 805-204-6821

‘A Christmas Story’

7 p.m.

Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.

‘Anne of Green Gables’

7 p.m.

An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving, but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.

An Evening of Caroling

7 to 9 p.m.

Lyric sheets provided. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.

‘The Nutcracker Ballet’

7:30 p.m.

Clara journeys to the Land of Sweets and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Class Act Dance. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $25. 805-316-1833.

‘Annie the Musical’

7 p.m.

Musical based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie. Los Osos Middle School, 1555 El Morro Ave., Los Osos. $2 to $10. 805-503-5551.

Cuesta Jazz Ensembles

7:30 p.m.

Big band and combo. Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.

‘Walk Two Moons’

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Thirteen-year-old Sal flashes back to a few integral moments in her life. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $10. prhsdrama.com.

Cal Poly Fall Jazz Concert

8 p.m.

University Jazz Band. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

