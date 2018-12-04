Paso Robles councilwoman sworn in as first female representative in 34 years

Paso Robles welcomed its new City Council on Tuesday — including the first woman to represent the city in more than three decades.

City officials swore in new Councilwoman Maria Garcia and incumbent Councilman John Hamon, along with returning Mayor Steve Martin.

Garcia, who co-founded the Hispanic Business Association, became the third councilwoman in Paso Robles history and the first in 34 years when she took second in the city’s November elections.

The significance of the moment was palpable in the council chambers before Garcia took her oath of office. Supporters took photos of her sitting in her seat at the dais and loudly applauded for her during the ceremony.





After the swearing-in, Garcia thanked her supporters and community members who invited her into their homes to hear their concerns during her campaign.

“We live in Paso, where the community is very concerned,” she said. “We have a caring community.”

She pledged to listen to her constituents and encouraged them to call her with concerns.

For their part, Hamon and Martin thanked voters for giving them another chance to serve the community.

Hamon, who took first in the council election, is returning for a fourth term. Martin defeated Councilman Jim Reed to win his second term as mayor.

“Tonight is a time for gratitude,” Martin said. “It’s a time for commitment.”