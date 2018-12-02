SpaceX delays rocket launch from Vandenberg

The Falcon 9 rocket launch, most recently planned for Sunday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, has been delayed until at least Monday, Space Exploration Technologies officials announced Saturday night.

“Standing down from tomorrow’s launch attempt of Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express to conduct additional inspections of the second stage,” SpaceX said on the company Twitter page.

The team will try to work toward readying the rocket for the backup launch opportunity on Monday morning. If the team successfully completes the inspections and clears Falcon for flight, liftoff of the space booster could occur from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base between 10:32 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.

The mission, once planned for Nov. 19, has encountered multiple delays to give the team more time for pre-launch work and because of rainy weather, SpaceX officials said.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Once it blasts off, the rocket will carry 64 small satellites into orbit for multiple customers from around the world.

The mission also will mark the third flight for the booster’s first stage, which previously launched two missions from Florida, SpaceX representatives said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.